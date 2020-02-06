Companies / Industrials

OneLogix reports profit fall amid declining cross-border volumes

06 February 2020
Picture: ONELOGIX

Specialist industrial logistics service provider OneLogix said on Thursday trading profit for its six months to end-November fell by almost a fifth as SA’s weak economy weighed on cross-border volumes.

Revenue increased 1% to R1.45bn, but trading conditions remained difficult and margins were under pressure, the company said.

Trading profit fell 18% to R102.9m, with the company reporting a 24% fall in headline earnings per share to 17c.

“I am pleased to say that despite this extended period of tough trading, each of the group’s 12 businesses continue to be profitable, thanks to sound underlying business strategies and our skilled management teams,” said CEO Ian Lourens.

