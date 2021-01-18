ELB Group to delist from JSE in February

Capital equipment provider and engineering firm ELB Group will delist from the JSE in February, another casualty of Covid-19 and general pressure on SA's construction sector.

ELB’s shareholders approved a buyout offer in December, with the group’s departure from the local bourse following that of civil engineering group Esor and builder Group Five, both in June.

SA construction companies have struggled amid a slowdown in government and municipal infrastructure in recent years, with Covid-19 dealing a further blow in 2020 as it brought projects to a halt.

In July, ELB announced plans to buy out shareholders for R2 per share — representing a 66.67% premium to its closing price the day before — and at a cost of about R48.5m. The group's share has surged since then, and was trading at R1.95 in afternoon trade on Monday.

ELB said given the challenges faced by its businesses, it could no longer justify the financial and administrative costs of a listing, adding that should its delisting not proceed, it may not be able to continue operating.

The group, a capital equipment supplier in the fields of materials handling, mineral separation, industrial projects, power solutions and construction, has been under pressure from Covid-19 and a depressed trading environment across all its then markets, which include SA, New Zealand and Australia.

Subsidiary ELB Engineering Services entered business rescue in April, with the group saying overheads were not being recovered amid a steady decline in new business won.

ELB had reported the Covid-19 pandemic had caused substantial disruption for its customers during its year to end-June, when its headline loss widened to R405.2m, from R47.5m in the prior year.

ELB had sold its Australasian interests at the end of June, leaving it with its core equipment business, which will be the group's focus going forward.

That business segment, which offers a range of earth moving and construction equipment, generated R738m in revenue to end-June, or about 40% of the group’s revenue for the year.

ELB’s share will be suspended from the JSE on January 27 as its buyout scheme takes effect, with delisting scheduled for February 2.

