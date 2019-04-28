Companies / Industrials

ELB sells electrical and instrumentation subsidiary for R1

Group offloads B&W Instrumentation and Electrical five years after it bought it

28 April 2019 - 17:22 Siseko Njobeni
ELB CEO Stephen Meijers. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
ELB CEO Stephen Meijers. Picture: BRETT ELOFF

ELB Group, a provider of capital equipment and engineering services, has sold electrical and instrumentation firm B&W Instrumentation and Electrical for a nominal R1, the company said on Friday.

The company will be bought by Matatrim.

ELB said the transaction would enable B&W to raise external funding, to build its client base and to focus on growing revenue “given that B&W’s capacity has mostly been absorbed by ELB group operations in the past while part of the ELB Group”.

It said the provisional loss attributable to B&W was R152m, while the provisional negative net asset value attributable to the construction firm was R39m.

B&W services the mining, oil and gas, chemical, industrial and utilities, power generation, transmission and distribution and renewable energy sectors across sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides specialist earthing and lightening protection services and electrification systems for mobile equipment.

ELB, which has been listed on the JSE since 1951, acquired B&W in May 2014. ELB issued 1.96-million shares as consideration for the acquisition of B&W. At the time, ELB said B&W’s acquisition was in line with ELB’s strategic direction.

ELB said at the time of the acquisition that B&W, which was formed in 1973, would complement its existing businesses. When it joined ELB, B&W had what ELB said was a “sound” order book. At the end of August 2013 B&W’s order book was R401m. B&W delisted from AltX after its acquisition by ELB. It had been listed since June 2007.

ELB said in April it was seeking additional funding from lenders as it battled cash-flow problems stemming from a loss-making contract. 

In the six months to December ELB made a loss of R271m, compared to a R52m profit in the prior corresponding period.

Losses suffered in the Gamsberg Zinc project in the Northern Cape affected the company’s performance in the six months. ELB’s subsidiary ELB Engineering Services is commissioning the project.

ELB shares were unchanged at R4.51 on Friday, giving the group a market capitalisation of R146.6m.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

MARC HASENFUSS: ELB’s shocking trading update

ELB’s fortunes are in tatters after it took a severe beating with its recently awarded Gamsberg zinc project
Opinion
2 weeks ago

How ELB plans to plug shock R271m loss

Capital equipment and engineering group reels from loss-making Gamsberg Zinc contract
Companies
3 weeks ago

ELB’s turnaround gathers steam

Relief from a stronger rand, improved commodity prices and the start of delayed contracts made for a much better year for the engineering services ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ELB’s share jumps after getting green light to build power plant for Sappi

Companies / Industrials

Elb shines despite tough conditions

Companies / Industrials

MARC HASENFUSS: A hot number

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.