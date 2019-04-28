ELB sells electrical and instrumentation subsidiary for R1
Group offloads B&W Instrumentation and Electrical five years after it bought it
ELB Group, a provider of capital equipment and engineering services, has sold electrical and instrumentation firm B&W Instrumentation and Electrical for a nominal R1, the company said on Friday.
The company will be bought by Matatrim.
ELB said the transaction would enable B&W to raise external funding, to build its client base and to focus on growing revenue “given that B&W’s capacity has mostly been absorbed by ELB group operations in the past while part of the ELB Group”.
It said the provisional loss attributable to B&W was R152m, while the provisional negative net asset value attributable to the construction firm was R39m.
B&W services the mining, oil and gas, chemical, industrial and utilities, power generation, transmission and distribution and renewable energy sectors across sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides specialist earthing and lightening protection services and electrification systems for mobile equipment.
ELB, which has been listed on the JSE since 1951, acquired B&W in May 2014. ELB issued 1.96-million shares as consideration for the acquisition of B&W. At the time, ELB said B&W’s acquisition was in line with ELB’s strategic direction.
ELB said at the time of the acquisition that B&W, which was formed in 1973, would complement its existing businesses. When it joined ELB, B&W had what ELB said was a “sound” order book. At the end of August 2013 B&W’s order book was R401m. B&W delisted from AltX after its acquisition by ELB. It had been listed since June 2007.
ELB said in April it was seeking additional funding from lenders as it battled cash-flow problems stemming from a loss-making contract.
In the six months to December ELB made a loss of R271m, compared to a R52m profit in the prior corresponding period.
Losses suffered in the Gamsberg Zinc project in the Northern Cape affected the company’s performance in the six months. ELB’s subsidiary ELB Engineering Services is commissioning the project.
ELB shares were unchanged at R4.51 on Friday, giving the group a market capitalisation of R146.6m.