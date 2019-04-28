ELB sells electrical and instrumentation subsidiary for R1

ELB Group, a provider of capital equipment and engineering services, has sold electrical and instrumentation firm B&W Instrumentation and Electrical for a nominal R1, the company said on Friday.

The company will be bought by Matatrim.

ELB said the transaction would enable B&W to raise external funding, to build its client base and to focus on growing revenue “given that B&W’s capacity has mostly been absorbed by ELB group operations in the past while part of the ELB Group”.

It said the provisional loss attributable to B&W was R152m, while the provisional negative net asset value attributable to the construction firm was R39m.

B&W services the mining, oil and gas, chemical, industrial and utilities, power generation, transmission and distribution and renewable energy sectors across sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides specialist earthing and lightening protection services and electrification systems for mobile equipment.

ELB, which has been listed on the JSE since 1951, acquired B&W in May 2014. ELB issued 1.96-million shares as consideration for the acquisition of B&W. At the time, ELB said B&W’s acquisition was in line with ELB’s strategic direction.