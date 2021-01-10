Companies / Industrials Industrial users face oxygen supply crunch after force majeure notices Bulk oxygen is used in steelmaking, metals refining and fabrication, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and petroleum processing BL PREMIUM

Industrial users of bulk oxygen fear they will be left in the lurch as two of SA’s three suppliers have declared force majeure as demand from hospitals soars amid record Covid-19 infections.

The three suppliers of bulk oxygen in SA are Afrox Linde, Air Liquide and Air Products. The largest among them, Afrox, has declared force majeure to its industrial customers, as has Air Liquide. Force majeure refers to a common contractual clause that removes liability for natural and unavoidable catastrophes...