Invicta Holdings writedowns exceed market capitalisation

Group wrote down R1.1bn in assets in its year to end-March, including R639m related to goodwill

27 July 2020 - 10:09 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY
Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, Invicta, swung into a loss in its year to end-March after writedowns exceeded its market capitalisation.

The group, which had a market capitalisation of R997m on Monday morning, experienced writedowns of R1.1bn, including R639m related to goodwill,  which refers to the established reputation of a business.

The group swung into a R673m loss after the impairments, from R229m in profit previously, due to Covid-19 uncertainty and deteriorating market conditions.

The group is also battling with a hefty debt burden, which it managed to reduce by 11% to R2bn.

CEO Steven Joffe said on Monday that though the group only lost three trading days due to the pandemic, trading conditions are “exceptionally difficult”, with load-shedding and drought conditions also weighing on the industry.

There has also been “massive currency volatility and hardly any growth across all sectors in which the group trades”, Joffe said.

Joffe, who was appointed in January, said the group is focused on improving cash generation, reducing inventories, and selling noncore properties.

“While the impact of Covid-19 on the health of the nation as well as the economy is of grave concern, I hope we will emerge at the end of the storm with a more robust business,” Joffe said.

In morning trade on Monday Invicta’s share was up 12.07% to R9.19, having lost 48.11% so far in 2020.

The group’s share has risen 46.1% since July 20, when it announced it had agreed to sell four businesses within its Capital Equipment Group for R607m.

Update: July 27 2020

This article has been updated with additional information.

