Mondi’s earnings slip despite cost cuts
Analysts, however, are positive about the paper and pulp packaging group, saying it is well run, cash flow generative and resilient
15 October 2020 - 17:51
Lower average selling prices and negative currency effects offset paper and pulp packaging group Mondi’s lower costs in the third quarter of 2020.
The world’s largest producer of dissolving wood pulp has remained resilient despite Covid-19, saying it is in a position to resume dividend payments. It also remains positive for the year.
