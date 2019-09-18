Mondi, Nampak and Illovo to experience gas shortage by 2023

Industrial users of gas such as Mondi, Nampak and Illovo, expect a supply crunch to set in as early as 2023.

According to Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association, who spoke at a seminar hosted by Nedbank and EE Publishers on Wednesday, the coming gas shortage poses a significant threat to businesses which are dependent on it for their industrial processes. The industrial gas users generate a collective R150bn in revenue a year and employ more than 46,000 people.

The companies use gas for direct heating and are supplied through the Sasol pipeline, which imports gas from the Pande and Temane fields in Mozambique. The resource has been in short supply more than once, but after 2023 its supply is expected to start dropping by 15% a year, Human said.

Sasol, which will also suffer the effects of a supply crunch, is implementing mitigating programmes that may buy a bit more time. It is also on the hunt for new gas and last year received two new licences for gas exploration in Mozambique.

At this rate, it is unlikely that new sources can be developed before the supply crunch sets in. Even a recent discovery by Total off the coast of Mossel Bay, if developed, would take 10 years to come into production, said Human.