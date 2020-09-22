Companies / Industrials

Textainer announces $829m bond programme

Container group takes advantage of low interest rates by using bonds to pay down debt

22 September 2020 - 08:32 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Textainer Group, which leases shipping containers, has $829m (R13.9bn) in asset-backed bonds and says it has used the proceeds to pay off other debts and take advantage of low interest rates.

The group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Textainer Marine Containers VII, issued the notes, which are secured by its assets, and have a weighted average life of about five years.

“These notes allow us to benefit from the current low rate environment to further decrease our borrowing costs while creating additional capacity for future container investments,” said Textainer CFO Michael Chan.

Bermuda-based Textainer, which has a primary listing on the New York stock exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE, has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers.

The group, which had a market capitalisation of R12.38bn on Tuesday morning, said in August it had seen an uptick in activity in its third quarter to end-September, but has been under pressure by a slowdown in global trade as a result of Covid-19.

The group had reported headline earnings fell 38% to $17.1m in its six months to end-June from the prior comparative period. At the end of June it had total debt of $3.9bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Buy, buy Trencor — then bye bye

Acquire Trencor shares, but do not continue to support this board
Opinion
4 months ago

Trencor confirms distribution and tries to unlock further value

Trencor will be left with its substantial net cash holdings of about R1.7bn
Companies
4 months ago

Textainer suffers loss in first quarter as Covid-19 hits trade

The shipping group has reported that demand for containers fell during its quarter to end-March
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Telkom leapfrogs Cell C to claim No 3 mobile place
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
CEO Chris Schutte will be out of action, says ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
AngloGold more certain on its future after SA ...
Companies / Mining
5.
SA Corporate Real Estate to sell its office ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Textainer to buy back an additional R450m shares

Companies / Industrials

Trencor-associate Textainer is optimistic about world trade in 2019

Companies / Trade & Industry

Textainer announces surprise retirement of CEO Philip Brewer

Companies

Trencor to sit tight with its R1.1bn cash pile

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.