Textainer to buy back an additional R450m shares

31 March 2020 - 09:03 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Textainer Group, which leases shipping containers, has doubled its share repurchase programme to $50m (R900m) and says the move reflects confidence in its long-term prospects.

Bermuda-based Textainer is 47.5% owned by JSE-listed Trencor, announced a $25m (R450m) repurchase programme in September.

Textainer, which has a market capitalisation of R7.8bn, made no mention of the Covid-19 outbreak, which continues to darken the outlook for the global economy, and has disrupted supply chains.

“The increase to our existing share repurchase programme reflects our confidence in the strength of our business, financial resources and our long-term outlook,” said CEO Olivier Ghesquiere.

Textainer’s share price has fallen 0.62% in 2020, while the JSE has fallen almost 24%.

Of the original $24m buyback programme, $1m remained for repurchases on March 27, the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Trencor turns, finally

After years of false starts, investors in the container group may, at long last, see their ship come in
6 months ago

Trencor-associate Textainer is optimistic about world trade in 2019

The group says the outlook for GDP growth and container trade is positive, ‘despite ongoing trade disputes’
11 months ago

Not a pretty picture at Trencor

Meanwhile, back in Sandton, the cranes stand like vultures over the construction industry
11 months ago

