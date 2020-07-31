Novus posts worst results in its 115-year history amid Covid-19
31 July 2020 - 14:44
UPDATED 02 August 2020 - 16:53
Printing and manufacturing group Novus has released the worst results in its 115-year history, with a reported loss of R344m.
The company, a leading printer of educational material and packaging, warned that 2021 would be a year to forget for its shareholders.
