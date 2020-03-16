Companies Company Comment Omnia cyberattack prompts questions about firms’ security BL PREMIUM

As various companies navigate the coronavirus minefield and implications of the government’s restrictions on travel and gatherings, someone has launched a cyberattack on diversified chemicals group Omnia’s IT infrastructure.

This is a stark reminder that cybersecurity is an ever present risk for all businesses. It must be difficult to assess and understand the cybersecurity risk facing a firm until an actual attack takes place.