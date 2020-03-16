Company Comment
Omnia cyberattack prompts questions about firms’ security
16 March 2020 - 18:19
As various companies navigate the coronavirus minefield and implications of the government’s restrictions on travel and gatherings, someone has launched a cyberattack on diversified chemicals group Omnia’s IT infrastructure.
This is a stark reminder that cybersecurity is an ever present risk for all businesses. It must be difficult to assess and understand the cybersecurity risk facing a firm until an actual attack takes place.
