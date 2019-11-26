Omnia set to launch new BEE scheme

‘Terrible time’

Gobalsamy did not disclose how much the employees would get.

“It is fair to say that our employees expected more. What is unfortunate is the timing. The company has gone through a terrible time. The share scheme is under water,” he said.

The new deal will mature over a shorter period as 12 years is too long for a BEE scheme, Gobalsamy said.

In a move to reduce debt, Omnia raised R2bn through an oversubscribed rights offer in September, which has enabled the company to reduce debt by R1.4bn to R3.3bn.

Gobalsamy said the company has finalised a “sustainable debt package” that includes R2bn of debt, a R1bn five-year revolving credit facility and R1.8bn working capital.

“That actually stabilises Omnia. We now have a capital structure that works for us. It will see us through the next few years.”

In the six months, revenue was largely unchanged at R8.7bn, while operating profit improved from R124m to R294m. The company reported net profit after tax of R35m, compared with a net loss of R93m last year.

Gobalsamy said that in the six months the company has taken various short-term turnaround steps such as the reduction of working capital by R714m to R4.63bn.

He said the next phase of the turnaround will be a strategic review of the company’s markets and products. The company has a presence in 43 countries.

“We will relook at whether we should be in all these countries and whether we should own all the businesses we own,” he said.

Omnia shares gained 4.79% to R31.75 on Tuesday.

