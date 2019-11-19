Omnia shares soar on higher earnings forecast
The listed fertiliser maker expects headline earnings per share in the six months to end-September to rise as much as 138%
19 November 2019 - 20:07
Shares in chemical and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings soared nearly 10% to close at R30.14 on Tuesday, its best performance in nearly three months, after it reported that it expected its interim headline earnings would increase more than twofold.
The company’s shares initially rose more than 20% to R33.13 in early trade on Tuesday, shortly after the announcement of an expected increase in headline earnings of as much as 138% for the six months ended September 2019.
