ArcelorMittal will need a cast-iron stomach to prevail
Demand is soft in a struggling economy, while the steelmaker’s costs are rising
10 February 2020 - 05:05
ArcelorMittal SA is in the throes of despair because it may be a while before Africa’s largest steelmaker sees a rebound in demand thanks to a sputtering economy that is barely growing.
The Vanderbijlpark-based company has seen its fortunes tumble as the slowdown in economic growth has put the brakes on steel consumption. In a perfect storm scenario, ArcelorMittal SA’s costs — especially electricity, rail and port — have also been rising.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now