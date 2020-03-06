Moody’s cuts Sasol to junk due to Lake Charles

Chemicals group Sasol, whose share price has fallen more than 60% over the past 12 months, has been cut to junk status by Moody’s Investors Service due to problems at its Lake Charles project in the US.

Moody’s on Thursday lowered the group’s long-term rating to Ba1, the first non-investment grade level, saying the cost overruns at Lake Charles have burdened Sasol with high financial leverage.

Cost overruns at the mega-project prompted the firing of its co-CEOs in 2019 and caused the group to delay its financial results twice. An explosion at the facility earlier in 2020 led it to revise downwards its earnings forecasts for the facility.

The group reported that it had long-term debt of R121.28bn as of its half year to end-December, up 6.3% from the previous comparative period. This exceeds its market capitalisation of R106.26bn as of Friday morning.

Sasol said on Friday it had already taken several steps to manage financial risk, including hedging oil and ethane commodity price exposure, as well as managing costs and increasing working capital efficiency.

“We recognise the challenges presented by the current market environment and acknowledge the outcomes of the ratings agency reviews,” said CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

“We remain focused on managing the factors within our control — delivering safe, strong and stable operational performance and protecting the balance sheet as we bring the Lake Charles Chemicals Project to completion and start deleveraging,” he said.

The revised rating profile is not expected to have a material effect on existing funding costs, the group said.

“Sasol maintains a long-term commitment to an investment-grade credit rating,” the statement read.

