COMPANY COMMENT
Sasol starts 2020 with a bang and a cracker
After an explosion at its US Lake Charles Chemicals Complex, things can only get better
16 January 2020 - 17:33
For Sasol, the year started with a bang, quite literally, after an explosion and resultant fire at its US Lake Charles Chemicals Complex this week.
Last year, the project was the cause of endless pain for the synthetic fuels and chemicals company, which lost 30% of its share value and its two joint CEOs over the debacle.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.