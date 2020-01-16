Companies COMPANY COMMENT Sasol starts 2020 with a bang and a cracker After an explosion at its US Lake Charles Chemicals Complex, things can only get better BL PREMIUM

For Sasol, the year started with a bang, quite literally, after an explosion and resultant fire at its US Lake Charles Chemicals Complex this week.

Last year, the project was the cause of endless pain for the synthetic fuels and chemicals company, which lost 30% of its share value and its two joint CEOs over the debacle.