Sasol withholds dividend as profit plunges

Chemicals group Sasol, the share price of which has fallen almost 30% so far this year, said on Monday profit fell by almost three-quarters in its half year to end-December as it grappled with lower oil prices and problems at its Lake Charles facility in the US.

Headline earnings per share fell 74% to R5.94, with the company deciding not to declare a dividend to shore up its balance sheet.

Net cash on hand fell almost a fifth to R12.7bn at the end of the period, and earnings plunged 72% to R4.5bn. The rand-per-barrel price of Brent crude oil decreased 9% in the period.

Sasol has also been under pressure from cost overruns at its Lake Charles facility in the US, and these have cost the company dearly, with its share price falling more than 28% in 2019, making it its worst year since 1998.

An explosion at the Lake Charles facility earlier in January is the latest setback for Sasol, with cost overruns at the megaproject prompting the firing of its co-CEOs in 2019, and causing the group to delay its financial results twice.

“The first half of our financial year was again characterised by volatile macroeconomic factors as well as an uncertain global political environment, both impacting product supply and demand,” CEO Fleetwood Grobler said on Monday.

“To a greater extent, it was the weak global macro economy that affected our business,” he said.

The group said it is focused on areas it can control, such as growing volumes and keeping costs down, but warned that the current economic climate remains “highly volatile and uncertain”.

Geopolitical tension in the Middle East and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak are expected to drive short-term volatility in the oil price, Sasol said.

In morning trade, Sasol’s share price plunged as much as 8.4% to R196.08, having more than halved over the past 12 months.

