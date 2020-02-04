Invicta says it may shake up how it has allocated capital
Shares in Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company fell almost 16% on the news
04 February 2020 - 11:08
UPDATED 04 February 2020 - 11:20
The share price of Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company Invicta fell almost 16% on Tuesday morning, after it said was considering shaking up its capital allocation structure, and may tap shareholders or dispose of non-core assets.
The company is also considering realigning debt, and conducting specific inventory reduction programmes, it said.
