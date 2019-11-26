Companies / Industrials

WATCH: How Invicta almost tripled its profit

Invicta CEO Arnold Goldstone talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

26 November 2019 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Invicta CEO Arnold Goldstone. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Industrial holding company Invicta released its interim results on Monday, reporting it had almost tripled profit to R208m.

New acquisitions and recovery from a tax provision in the year-earlier period helped to offset constrained conditions during the period under review.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Arnold Goldstone for a closer look at the numbers.

