News Leader
WATCH: How Invicta almost tripled its profit
Invicta CEO Arnold Goldstone talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
26 November 2019 - 09:17
Industrial holding company Invicta released its interim results on Monday, reporting it had almost tripled profit to R208m.
New acquisitions and recovery from a tax provision in the year-earlier period helped to offset constrained conditions during the period under review.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Arnold Goldstone for a closer look at the numbers.