Nampak loses nearly R2bn amid crisis in Zimbabwean currency

The company expects to slip into a headline loss in its year to end-September partly due to currency volatility in Zimbabwe

25 November 2019 - 13:59 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl
The share price of packaging group Nampak fell to a more than two-decade low on Monday, after it warned headline earnings had plummeted in its year to end-September due to a R1.9bn foreign-exchange loss in Zimbabwe.

The company's share price slid as much as 10.8% in morning trade on Monday, with the group also warning it seen higher than anticipated effective tax charges during the period.

This was due to legislative changes in Angola that capped the deductibility of foreign-exchange losses.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R4.6bn, expects a headline loss for continuing and discontinued operations of between 18.9c and 19.9c, from headline earnings per share of 173.3c previously.

The company also expects a loss per share from continuing and discontinued operations of between 129.5c and 136.1c, from earnings per share of 76c previously.

Headline earnings per share exclude capital profits, but include foreign-exchange losses. Earnings per share include capital profits, as well as asset impairments.

The company has previously warned currency volatility in Angola and Zimbabwe were significantly weighing on its performance.

This was part of the reason it opted not to resume dividend payments for its six months to end-March, although finalisation of the disposal of its glass business was also a factor.

In September, the company announced it had sold that business to Isanti Glass 1 for R1.5bn, an entity 60% held by black-owned investment company Kwande, and 40%-owned by a subsidiary of AB InBev.

At 1.43pm Nampak's share price was 6.56% lower at R6.70, having earlier fallen as much as 10.8% to R6.39, its worst level since December 1998.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: The reason Nampak is not paying a dividend, again

Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial results
5 months ago

No dividend for Nampak — again

For the umpteenth time since 2016, the packaging manufacturer has passed its dividend, this time largely due to liquidity challenges in the Zimbabwe ...
5 months ago

Ascendis shares plunge after CEO Thomas Thomsen is fired

No reason was given for the axing of the Danish national, who had been in the role for less than 14 months
6 months ago

