Barloworld wants to reduce stake in Avis Fleet

Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld says it will reduce its interest in subsidiary Avis Fleet to 50% because of low returns from the vehicle leasing and fleet management company.

The sale of the interest in Avis, for an undisclosed amount, would be finalised in the next 12 months, Barloworld said on Monday.

CEO Dominic Sewela said the company will bring in equity partners to take up a 50% stake.

Barloworld, which has a market capitalisation of R26.3bn, declined to divulge the value of the Avis Fleet business. In the 2018 financial year, Avis Fleet’s revenue was R3.3bn, while operating profit was R641m.

Barloworld said the move was part of a strategy to unlock value in underlying businesses “and the focus on disciplined allocation of capital management”.

Avis suffered a blow in 2018 when the City of Johannesburg did not renew a fleet tender for non-specialised vehicles. The tender was reportedly worth R1.2bn.

Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the year ended September 30, Sewela said the company had identified the potential equity partners for Avis Fleet. He said these would include a grouping of employees.

In another move Barloworld announced a decision to merge the automotive and logistics businesses to save costs. This comes in the wake of the logistics business’s poor performance.

“The integration of automotive and logistics has provided the division with the opportunity to review the management structure, consolidate functions into shared services and extract value from combined strategic sourcing. We expect to realise savings in the next financial year,” the group said.