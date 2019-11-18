Barloworld wants to reduce stake in Avis Fleet
Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld says it will reduce its interest in subsidiary Avis Fleet to 50% because of low returns from the vehicle leasing and fleet management company.
The sale of the interest in Avis, for an undisclosed amount, would be finalised in the next 12 months, Barloworld said on Monday.
CEO Dominic Sewela said the company will bring in equity partners to take up a 50% stake.
Barloworld, which has a market capitalisation of R26.3bn, declined to divulge the value of the Avis Fleet business. In the 2018 financial year, Avis Fleet’s revenue was R3.3bn, while operating profit was R641m.
Barloworld said the move was part of a strategy to unlock value in underlying businesses “and the focus on disciplined allocation of capital management”.
Avis suffered a blow in 2018 when the City of Johannesburg did not renew a fleet tender for non-specialised vehicles. The tender was reportedly worth R1.2bn.
Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the year ended September 30, Sewela said the company had identified the potential equity partners for Avis Fleet. He said these would include a grouping of employees.
In another move Barloworld announced a decision to merge the automotive and logistics businesses to save costs. This comes in the wake of the logistics business’s poor performance.
“The integration of automotive and logistics has provided the division with the opportunity to review the management structure, consolidate functions into shared services and extract value from combined strategic sourcing. We expect to realise savings in the next financial year,” the group said.
Revenue for the logistics business was down 12.6% to R5.2bn, while the automotive business, which houses Car Rental, Avis Fleet and Motor Trading, reported a 5.6% decline in revenue to R25bn.
Barloworld’s Equipment Russia business reported a 28.6% decline in revenue in US dollar terms when compared with 2018. The company attributed the fall to the inclusion of large package mining machine deals in the 2018 results not repeated in the current year.
The Equipment Southern Africa business increased revenue by 3.3% to R20.4bn. The company attributed the increase mainly to a 7.7% increase in aftermarket sales.
Sewela said the markets, which the Equipment Southern Africa business served were unlikely to improve “in the near future”. As a result, the company would prioritise cost-saving until the conditions improved.
“The SA consumer is still under pressure with the industry outlook negatively impacted by the declining outlook for growth in the economy,” he said.
New vehicle sales were likely to remain under pressure in the 2020 financial year, said Sewela. “However, we will continue to focus on improving the profitability and returns of dealerships to ensure resilience in the short to medium term.”
Barloworld’s full-year operating profit fell by 13% to R3.2bn. The company generated R3.1bn in free cash flows, down from the R3.6bn in the same period last year.
Barloworld shares were down 0.31% to R123.62 on Monday.