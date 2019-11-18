Companies / Industrials

Barloworld wants to reduce stake in Avis Fleet

18 November 2019 - 20:03 Siseko Njobeni
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF

Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld says it will reduce its interest in subsidiary Avis Fleet to 50% because of low returns from the vehicle leasing and fleet management company.

The sale of the interest in Avis, for an undisclosed amount, would be finalised in the next 12 months, Barloworld said on Monday.

CEO Dominic Sewela said the company will bring in equity partners to take up a 50% stake.

Barloworld, which has a market capitalisation of R26.3bn, declined to divulge the value of the Avis Fleet business. In the 2018 financial year, Avis Fleet’s revenue was R3.3bn, while operating profit was R641m.

Barloworld said the move was part of a strategy to unlock value in underlying businesses “and the focus on disciplined allocation of capital management”.

Avis suffered a blow in 2018 when the City of Johannesburg did not renew a fleet tender for non-specialised vehicles. The tender was reportedly worth R1.2bn.

Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the year ended September 30, Sewela said the company had identified the potential equity partners for Avis Fleet. He said these would include a grouping of employees.

In another move Barloworld announced a decision to merge the automotive and logistics businesses to save costs. This comes in the wake of the logistics business’s poor performance.

“The integration of automotive and logistics has provided the division with the opportunity to review the management structure, consolidate functions into shared services and extract value from combined strategic sourcing. We expect to realise savings in the next financial year,” the group said.

Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

Revenue for the logistics business was down 12.6% to R5.2bn, while the automotive business, which houses Car Rental, Avis Fleet and Motor Trading, reported a 5.6% decline in revenue to R25bn.

Barloworld’s Equipment Russia business reported a 28.6% decline in revenue in US dollar terms when compared with 2018. The company attributed the fall to the inclusion of large package mining machine deals in the 2018 results not repeated in the current year.

The Equipment Southern Africa business increased revenue by 3.3% to R20.4bn. The company attributed the increase mainly to a 7.7% increase in aftermarket sales.

Sewela said the markets, which the Equipment Southern Africa business served were unlikely to improve “in the near future”.  As a result, the company would prioritise cost-saving until the conditions improved.

“The SA consumer is still under pressure with the industry outlook negatively impacted by the declining outlook for growth in the economy,” he said.

New vehicle sales were likely to remain under pressure in the 2020 financial year, said Sewela. “However, we will continue to focus on improving the profitability and returns of dealerships to ensure resilience in the short to medium term.”

Barloworld’s full-year operating profit fell by 13% to R3.2bn. The company generated R3.1bn in free cash flows, down from the R3.6bn in the same period last year.

Barloworld shares were down 0.31% to R123.62 on Monday.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Barloworld to merge automotive and logistics business as deals dry up

Non-renewals of contracts and the disposal of its multi-temperature foods storage and distribution business KLL weighed on its results to ...
Companies
11 hours ago

What motivated Barloworld to issue an IPO to black people?

The Barloworld deal is generally not a bad one, though not a good one either, considering that there will be an anchor tenant — Barloworld — for the ...
Opinion
6 months ago

Barloworld’s novel BEE deal raises questions

Khula Sizwe scheme is a welcome departure from historical precedents, but does it deliver real value?
Opinion
6 months ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Barloworld

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Barloworld’s Khula Sizwe BEE scheme oversubscribed

Companies / Industrials

Barloworld to move into Mongolia as it looks to spend R8bn war chest

Companies

WATCH: Barloworld lifts dividend as equipment sales boost profit

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.