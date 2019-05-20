Companies

WATCH: Barloworld lifts dividend as equipment sales boost profit

Business Day TV spoke to Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela about the group's interim financial results

20 May 2019 - 16:22 Business Day TV
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF

Barloworld has increased its interim dividend 13.8% after earnings grew thanks to better equipment sales in Southern Africa.

The group has also announced that it is in acquisition talks with Wagner Asia Group, a Mongolian-based equipment dealer. 

Business Day TV sat down with Barloworld's CEO, Dominic Sewela, to discuss the group's interim financial results and to take a look at the detail of the potential acquisition.

Barloworld hikes dividend as equipment sales boost profits

Operating profits fell due to once-off charges, including costs related to the implementation of its Khula Sizwe BEE deal
