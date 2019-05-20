News Leader
WATCH: Barloworld lifts dividend as equipment sales boost profit
Business Day TV spoke to Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela about the group's interim financial results
20 May 2019 - 16:22
Barloworld has increased its interim dividend 13.8% after earnings grew thanks to better equipment sales in Southern Africa.
The group has also announced that it is in acquisition talks with Wagner Asia Group, a Mongolian-based equipment dealer.
Business Day TV sat down with Barloworld's CEO, Dominic Sewela, to discuss the group's interim financial results and to take a look at the detail of the potential acquisition.
