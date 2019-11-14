Sappi freezes dividends as its market shrinks

Paper and packaging group Sappi has temporarily halted payment of dividends and cut capital expenditure, mainly because of lower prices for dissolving wood pulp and declines in sales of graphic paper due to the shift towards digital media.

Sappi’s share price fell to a four-year low in early trade on Thursday after the company released its full-year and fourth-quarter results. But it later rebounded to close 3.51% up at R37.46.

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie said the trade war between the US and China hurt the prices of dissolving wood pulp, which is used to create viscose fibre for fashionable clothing and textiles.

Profit for the year to September was down from $323m (R4.7bn) to $211m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the year fell from $762m to $687m.

Binnie attributed the decline in ebitda to the lower prices of dissolving wood pulp and weak graphic paper demand.

He said the company, which has a net debt of $1.5bn, expects ebitda in the first quarter of the 2020 financial year to come in below that of 2019 due to the current “very weak” prices in the dissolving wood pulp market.

Binnie said the company had taken a number of steps to counter the effect of weak graphic paper demand and low prices. Graphic paper is best known for use in glossy magazines.