Mpact raises interim dividend thanks to better earnings

Packaging manufacturer Mpact has raised its half-year dividend by a fifth after earnings increased on the back of the group’s recent capital investment programme.

The company, which makes paper and plastic packaging for fruit producers, consumer-goods firms and industrial customers, said on Wednesday net profit rose 34.2% to R61.2m in the six months to end-June.

“The group’s improved financial results … reflect further benefits from recent capital investments, which more than offset the effects of a challenging trading environment and unfavourable market conditions,” Mpact said.

Revenue increased 4.2% to R5.2bn, with operating profit boosted by better margins in the containerboard business.

The company, led by CEO Bruce Strong, lifted its interim dividend to 18c a share from 15c a year before, a 20% increase.

Meanwhile, Mpact said “there is currently no indication of any meaningful improvement in the South African economy”.

But the company expects better sales to the agricultural sector in the second half thanks to healthy growth in citrus fruit volumes.

On the other hand, containerboard sales volumes “are likely to remain under pressure” and this could affect profit margins in the second half.

“We expect to mitigate some of the effects through cost savings, higher efficiencies and improved product mix.”

The group said it was focused “on closing the loop in paper and plastic packaging through recycling and beneficiation”.

“We continue to work with our customers in developing new processes, products and opportunities that enable them to realise their sustainability goals.”

