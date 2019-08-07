Companies / Industrials

Mpact raises interim dividend thanks to better earnings

07 August 2019 - 08:59 Nick Hedley
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Packaging manufacturer Mpact has raised its half-year dividend by a fifth after earnings increased on the back of the group’s recent capital investment programme.

The company, which makes paper and plastic packaging for fruit producers, consumer-goods firms and industrial customers, said on Wednesday net profit rose 34.2% to R61.2m in the six months to end-June.

“The group’s improved financial results … reflect further benefits from recent capital investments, which more than offset the effects of a challenging trading environment and unfavourable market conditions,” Mpact said.

Revenue increased 4.2% to R5.2bn, with operating profit boosted by better margins in the containerboard business.

The company, led by CEO Bruce Strong, lifted its interim dividend to 18c a share from 15c a year before, a 20% increase.

Meanwhile, Mpact said “there is currently no indication of any meaningful improvement in the South African economy”.

But the company expects better sales to the agricultural sector in the second half thanks to healthy growth in citrus fruit volumes.

On the other hand, containerboard sales volumes “are likely to remain under pressure” and this could affect profit margins in the second half.

“We expect to mitigate some of the effects through cost savings, higher efficiencies and improved product mix.”

The group said it was focused “on closing the loop in paper and plastic packaging through recycling and beneficiation”.

“We continue to work with our customers in developing new processes, products and opportunities that enable them to realise their sustainability goals.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Mpact’s shares fall after price-fixing probe

The Competition Commission says the packaging group colluded to fix prices and a ‘cartel’ in the sector may have ‘endured for about 40 years’
Companies
3 months ago

Competition Commission hauls paper companies before tribunal for cartel conduct

Commission has been investigating Mpact and New Era Packaging since May 2016
Companies
3 months ago

Competition Commission orders Mpact to unwind R15.5m Seyfert deal

Regulator says the company violated the Companies Act as the acquisition eight years ago reduced competition
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: The mill upgrade that lifted Mpact’s revenue

Companies / Trade & Industry

KZN paper mill investment saves the day at Mpact

Companies / Industrials

Mpact’s shares jump 4% as market cheers rise in profit

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.