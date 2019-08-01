Companies / Industrials

BMW CEO warns no-deal Brexit a ‘lose-lose’ for EU and UK

01 August 2019 - 20:44 Agency Staff
Harald Krüger of BMW. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Harald Krüger of BMW. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Frankfurt am Main — The boss of German high-end car maker BMW said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should avoid a no-deal Brexit.

“A hard Brexit is not in the interests of industry nor the country,” BMW CEO Harald Krüger said at BMW’s second-quarter financial results. “If it comes to a hard Brexit, there’s only lose-lose” for all concerned.

Switching from German to English, he implored Johnson to “listen to the economy and listen to the people” by striking a deal with Brussels.

“He ought to be in dialogue with business on these questions, and I hope a pragmatic compromise solution can be found,” Krüger said. “For that, I’d even be willing to meet Boris Johnson personally.”

Johnson was elected to the leadership of the UK’s conservative party — and thereby the premiership — on a promise to deliver Brexit “do or die” by October 31.

Former prime minister Theresa May requested repeated extensions past Britain’s original March 29 departure date, as she tried and failed to push a withdrawal agreement with the EU through parliament.

The vow to leave with no deal if necessary secured the backing of Brexit hardliners, and Johnson, a former journalist, has packed his cabinet with true believers in the anti-Brussels project.

But while the government announced an extra £2.1bn of funding on Thursday for no-deal preparations, the car industry has said it is already slamming on the brakes on investment.

Companies invested just £90m in the sector in the first six months of 2019, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement, plunging 70% year-on-year. Production in the first half also tumbled about 20%, to 1.7-million vehicles.

Many foreign manufacturers, such as  BMW, France’s Peugeot — whose German brand Opel is sold under the Vauxhall name in the UK — or Japan’s Nissan operate parts of their production chains in the Britain. However, an acrimonious exit with new customs checks and tariffs could disrupt the delicately balanced inter-linkage between factories that stretch across international borders.

Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares has told the Financial Times that production of Vauxhall/Opel Astra cars could be shifted to southern Europe.

BMW still plans to assemble its battery-electric Mini at its factory in Oxford from the autumn and “we don’t want any interruptions in production”, Krüger said.

Nevertheless, finance director Nicolas Peter said, “we’ve taken certain precautions for Brexit and we’re in a very good position regarding flexibility of our factories, not just in Oxford but around the world”.

AFP

BMW SA drawn into Brexit debate over imports

The local car assembler says it has never relied on the UK for engines
Companies
3 weeks ago

BMW production head Oliver Zipse leads race for new CEO after Harald Krüger exits

Under Krüger's leadership, BMW lost the title of best-selling luxury carmaking brand to Mercedes-Benz in 2016
Companies
3 weeks ago

Trade tumult and emissions tests behind falling profits, BMW says

The high-end car makers net profit slumped 16.9% to €7.2bn
Companies
4 months ago

UK car investment tumbles but consumers resilient

British customers still relatively buoyant, with 'no evidence of spending being hit by worries over Brexit'
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Bank of England cuts UK growth forecasts, doubts Brexit shock

World / Europe

WATCH: Can Boris Johnson deliver on his Brexit promises?

World / Europe

Brexit backlash looms

News & Fox / Trending

Lloyds spurns concern about Brexit but warns of more charges for mis-selling ...

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.