BMW CEO warns no-deal Brexit a ‘lose-lose’ for EU and UK

Frankfurt am Main — The boss of German high-end car maker BMW said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should avoid a no-deal Brexit.

“A hard Brexit is not in the interests of industry nor the country,” BMW CEO Harald Krüger said at BMW’s second-quarter financial results. “If it comes to a hard Brexit, there’s only lose-lose” for all concerned.

Switching from German to English, he implored Johnson to “listen to the economy and listen to the people” by striking a deal with Brussels.

“He ought to be in dialogue with business on these questions, and I hope a pragmatic compromise solution can be found,” Krüger said. “For that, I’d even be willing to meet Boris Johnson personally.”

Johnson was elected to the leadership of the UK’s conservative party — and thereby the premiership — on a promise to deliver Brexit “do or die” by October 31.

Former prime minister Theresa May requested repeated extensions past Britain’s original March 29 departure date, as she tried and failed to push a withdrawal agreement with the EU through parliament.

The vow to leave with no deal if necessary secured the backing of Brexit hardliners, and Johnson, a former journalist, has packed his cabinet with true believers in the anti-Brussels project.

But while the government announced an extra £2.1bn of funding on Thursday for no-deal preparations, the car industry has said it is already slamming on the brakes on investment.

Companies invested just £90m in the sector in the first six months of 2019, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement, plunging 70% year-on-year. Production in the first half also tumbled about 20%, to 1.7-million vehicles.

Many foreign manufacturers, such as BMW, France’s Peugeot — whose German brand Opel is sold under the Vauxhall name in the UK — or Japan’s Nissan operate parts of their production chains in the Britain. However, an acrimonious exit with new customs checks and tariffs could disrupt the delicately balanced inter-linkage between factories that stretch across international borders.

Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares has told the Financial Times that production of Vauxhall/Opel Astra cars could be shifted to southern Europe.

BMW still plans to assemble its battery-electric Mini at its factory in Oxford from the autumn and “we don’t want any interruptions in production”, Krüger said.

Nevertheless, finance director Nicolas Peter said, “we’ve taken certain precautions for Brexit and we’re in a very good position regarding flexibility of our factories, not just in Oxford but around the world”.

AFP