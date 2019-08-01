News Leader
WATCH: Can Boris Johnson deliver on his Brexit promises?
Old Mutual Multi Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr talks Brexit with Business Day TV
01 August 2019 - 09:07
The Brexit deadline is only three months away and the EU has rejected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s demands for a better Brexit deal.
It is looking more likely that there will be a no-deal Brexit.
Old Mutual Multi Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the implications of a no-deal Brexit.
