WATCH: Can Boris Johnson deliver on his Brexit promises?

Old Mutual Multi Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr talks Brexit with Business Day TV

01 August 2019 - 09:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DONATO FIORENTINO

The Brexit deadline is only three months away and the EU has rejected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s demands for a better Brexit deal.

It is looking more likely that there will be a no-deal Brexit.

Old Mutual Multi Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the implications of a no-deal Brexit.

Rand at 11-month high against pound amid hard-Brexit concerns

Experts say neither the UK nor the EU is ready for a no-deal Brexit after more than three years of intense but fruitless talks
2 days ago

Lloyds spurns concern about Brexit but warns of more charges for mis-selling insurance

Lloyds has been the only one of Britain's four biggest lenders not to have taken a provision against a potential Brexit-related increase in bad loans
21 hours ago

Pound sinks as Boris Johnson plays Brexit hardball in Scotland

Johnson’s bet is that the threat of a disruptive no-deal Brexit will persuade the EU’s biggest powers to revise Withdrawal Agreement
2 days ago

It’s Brexit, come what may, Boris Johnson tells the Irish

Johnson told Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar that the backstop plan was unacceptable, putting him at odds with both Dublin and Brussels
18 hours ago

Scotland’s leader warns Boris Johnson is pursuing a ‘dangerous’ no-deal Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon says the British leader is really pursuing a no-deal Brexit despite saying publicly he wants to renegotiate Withdrawal Agreement
2 days ago

