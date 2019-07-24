Caterpillar reports lower than expected earnings on weaker Chinese sales

Chicago — Caterpillar’s earnings on Wednesday missed Wall Street’s estimates, hurt by a combination of weak sales in China and higher production and restructuring costs, pushing its shares down 4.3% in morning trade.

The heavy-equipment maker said its full-year earnings were expected to be at the lower end of its earlier forecast.

The company, a proxy for global economic activity, benefited in the past year from the strongest global growth since 2010. However, a tariff war between the US and trade partners including China, has sapped business confidence, dampening economic activity.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth in 2019 and 2020, its fourth downgrade since October.

Still, Caterpillar expects moderate sales growth in 2019, helped by an expected recovery in demand for machines for the oil and gas sector.

Andrew Bonfield, Caterpillar’s CFO, said the company saw a $70m tariff bill in the quarter and higher labour and restructuring costs. Weak sales of machines at its high-margin energy and transportation business also weighed on overall profits, he said.

Restructuring and tariffs costs are expected to moderate in the second half of the year, Bonfield said, and manufacturing costs will be passed on to customers through higher prices.

In a worry for the company, sales of construction machines in China declined, dragged down by slowing economic activity and competitive pricing.