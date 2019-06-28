State must make ‘tough decisions’ soon on economy — Hudaco

Hudaco Industries, an importer of automotive, industrial and electrical products, says that unless the government starts making “tough decisions” soon, the domestic economy will remain in the doldrums for at least another 18 months.

After struggling to grow earnings in the six months to end-May, Hudaco said its prospects depend largely on the economy, which in turn depends on government policy and its implementation.

“Tough decisions together with action plans, time frames and measurables have to be made by the government – we had hoped that these would be in place by now.

“Unless they are soon, we believe that the outlook for the economy for the rest of the year and 2020 will be no different from what we have experienced in the past 18 months,” Hudaco said.

To improve its prospects, the company, led by Graham Dunford, said it was restructuring its engineering consumables portfolio and was looking for bolt-on acquisitions in the consumer-related products segment.

In the six months to end-May, the group’s turnover rose 7.5% to R3.2bn, but profits edged up just 0.6% to R177m. The company kept its interim dividend unchanged at 190c a share.

Under “severe trading conditions”, ongoing operations in the engineering consumables segment grew turnover while also holding onto operating margins.

“The pressure felt by consumers has, on the other hand, clearly impacted our consumer-related products segment, which had to give up margin in order to hold turnover.”

Meanwhile, Hudaco said its legal action against Bravura, Cadiz “and certain associates” was ongoing and a court date had been set for the last quarter of 2019.

“Hudaco has brought the action to recover damages and secret profits made on the financing arrangements around the Hudaco BEE transaction that ran from August 2007 to February 2013,” it said.

Another small-cap, Nictus, also berated the current state of affairs in SA on Friday.

Nictus chair Johan Willemse said in the company’s financial report that “corruption and corporate scandals continue” as pressure mounts to improve corporate governance throughout SA.

“Hopefully, we will see several prosecutions during 2019 and a slight improvement in SA’s economic and business confidence,” Willemse wrote.

“The challenges with electricity supply and fuel price increases continue with further tax increases expected and a reduction in household disposable income.”

