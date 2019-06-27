M&R’s shares leap as takeover bid extended

Shares in Murray & Roberts (M&R) surged by a fifth on Thursday morning as the contractor said the takeover bid by Germany’s Aton had been extended yet again because of delays in getting approvals from competition authorities.

The share rose as much as 19.1% to R16.26, the best level since November 2018.

But the stock remains below Aton’s R17-a-share offer, which became mandatory in May 2018. Since acquiring an initial 4.7% stake in 2015, Aton has built up a 44% holding in M&R.

Referring to Aton’s announcement, M&R said on Thursday the process of obtaining merger control clearances and approvals from competition authorities was still ongoing.

As a result, Aton had extended the long-stop date for the fulfilment or waiver of conditions from end-June to end-September.

M&R’s independent board previously recommended that shareholders reject the offer, as it undervalues the group. Major shareholder the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is not in favour of the deal, for the same reason.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, M&R’s shares were at R14.86, an increase for the day of 8.9%.

Shares in Stefanutti Stocks were up 31.6% at 50c, while Aveng’s stock rose to 3c from 2c.

Construction stocks have been hammered in recent years amid a shortage of large projects in SA as the country’s financial position deteriorates.

