Exxaro blames Medupi power station for lower coal production

26 June 2019 - 08:17 Nick Hedley
Exxaro Group’s Inyanda Coal Mine in Witbank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Exxaro Resources says coal production volumes are expected to fall 5% in the six months to end-June mainly because of reduced demand from Eskom’s Medupi power station.

Eskom’s dire financial position is said to be largely the result of massive cost overruns, lengthy delays and poor designs of its Medupi and Kusile power stations.

“Commercially, the impact of the reduced Medupi volumes is mitigated due to the contractual agreement in place,” Exxaro finance director Riaan Koppeschaar said.

Exxaro expects to achieve higher export volumes in the six-month period, but “it is reasonable to assume that a weaker US dollar sales price per ton will be realised”, Koppeschaar said.

Coal capital expenditure for financial year 2019 is expected to be 9% lower than guided in March, mainly due to project delays.

Exxaro moved back into the JSE’s top-40 index this week, with a weighting of about 0.7%.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Up to six firms bid for South32’s SA Energy Coal assets

Seriti Resources and a Mercuria-led consortium are among the bidders, with South32 saying it expects binding bids by June 30
5 days ago

Norway’s divestment from fossil fuels will be felt worldwide

The country built a prosperous economy on the back of North Sea oil, but now will divest from oil, gas and coal in favour of green energy
1 week ago

MXOLISI MGOJO: Mining sector steadily making progress in addressing president’s challenges

The sector acknowledges that while there have been some notable achievements and successes, more needs to be done
1 month ago

