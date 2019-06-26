Exxaro blames Medupi power station for lower coal production

Exxaro Resources says coal production volumes are expected to fall 5% in the six months to end-June mainly because of reduced demand from Eskom’s Medupi power station.

Eskom’s dire financial position is said to be largely the result of massive cost overruns, lengthy delays and poor designs of its Medupi and Kusile power stations.

“Commercially, the impact of the reduced Medupi volumes is mitigated due to the contractual agreement in place,” Exxaro finance director Riaan Koppeschaar said.

Exxaro expects to achieve higher export volumes in the six-month period, but “it is reasonable to assume that a weaker US dollar sales price per ton will be realised”, Koppeschaar said.

Coal capital expenditure for financial year 2019 is expected to be 9% lower than guided in March, mainly due to project delays.

Exxaro moved back into the JSE’s top-40 index this week, with a weighting of about 0.7%.

