Invicta acquisitions boost full-year profit

Industrial equipment distributor Invicta, which is chaired by billionaire Christo Wiese, says profit after tax rose 21% to R229m in the year to end-March as recent acquisitions boosted sales.

Despite this being “one of the toughest years on record”, according to Invicta CEO Arnold Goldstone, group revenue rose 5% to R10.4bn.

While the company’s Capital Equipment Group business saw a decline in sales, this was offset by higher revenue from Engineering Solutions Group, Invicta said.

“Almost every sector served by the group in SA – which makes up around 76% of revenue – has been under severe economic pressure,” Goldstone said.

The group contended with a “general decline in demand for products across our range”, though acquisitions contributed R254m to revenue.

Operating profit, however, declined on lower margins, acquisition costs and “once-off costs related to right-sizing some existing underperforming businesses”, Invicta said.

Invicta resolved a tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) during the year, agreeing to pay R750m.

Of that amount, R550m was provided for in prior years, and R200m was accounted for in the year to end-March.

Invicta said R450m of the settlement had already been paid to Sars, with the balance due over the next four years.

Since the tax settlement had pushed up financial gearing, the company said it would not pay a final dividend for the year to end-March.

The group’s net interest-bearing debt-to-equity ratio rose to 44% at the end of March, from 28% a year before.

The company said it would revert back to its “normal dividend policy” when “cash flow and gearing permit”.

Goldstone said while trading conditions “have settled” since SA’s national elections, they remained tough.

“Management expects the coming year to be more positive than the year under review but anticipates a slow return to growth,” he said. “We will focus on bedding down acquisitions and prioritising cash generation and return on equity.”

