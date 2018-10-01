Invicta in tighter taxman’s noose

Co-head of Electus Fund Managers, Neil Brown, said R750m was a big Sars settlement considering that 18 months ago Invicta indicated it would be a zero payment.

Business Day reported earlier this year that Invicta had announced a R400m taxation provision relating to the empowerment transactions.

This provision was subsequently increased to R550m at the end of March this year.

The R750m tax settlement is a hefty liability, representing more than 20% of Invicta’s market capitalisation.

Payment terms

Invicta indicated that payment terms provided that R300m must be paid within 30 days. The balance will be settled over the next four years.

Invicta believed the settlement would enable it to "move on and to focus on its business".

Brown said he was concerned with Invicta’s contention that the tax uncertainty had hampered the group’s ability to use equity to fund expansion.

He said Invicta was trading about 15% below its net asset value of R40/share, and that it would be concerning if the group issued any fresh equity below a share price of R50/share.

"I think that Invicta should simply focus on managing its existing businesses more tightly, especially the working capital, where the inventory days are more than 200 days and more than double where it was 20 years ago."

Invicta also released an accompanying trading statement with the details of its tax settlement. The group estimated that the tax settlement would see a 77% plunge in bottom line profits and cause headline earnings to drop by 82%.

Offshore listing

In July Invicta updated shareholders, reiterating a determination to seek a listing offshore by the end of the financial year to end-March 2019.

Invicta reckoned the mooted listing on an international stock exchange would provide improved access to international funding for debt and equity. The group looked to expand its global footprint "in a measured and focused approach".

hasenfussm@fm.co.za