Companies / Industrials

Atlas Copco surges as subsidiary beats expectations

Vacuum Technique heavily exposed to semiconductors, where clients include Samsung and Intel

28 January 2019 - 17:23 Johannes Hellstrom
Atlas Copco's offices in Nacka, Sweden. Picture: HOLGER ELLGAARD
Stockholm — Atlas Copco beat quarterly earnings forecasts on Monday as its Vacuum Technique business exceeded analysts’ expectations, lifting the Swedish company’s shares.

The vacuum-pumps business, which competes with Germany’s Pfeiffer Vacuum, accounts for more than a fifth of Atlas Copco’s order intake. It is heavily exposed to semiconductors, where clients include Samsung and Intel.

The Atlas Copco share price, which had been hit by negative news from the semiconductor sector, was up 6.6% at 12.30pm GMT  after the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools said its operating earnings rose to 5.66-billion kronor  ($625m) from 4.86-billion  kronor a year earlier, beating a mean forecast of 5.22-billion kronor in a Reuters poll.

“The quarter is dominated by a big beat in Vacuum Technique,” Barclays said in a note. Market expectations for the business had been “very low”.

Atlas Copco's Q4 report 

Order intake at the vacuum unit fell less than expected, helping quarterly group orders  reach 23.7-billion  kronor,  up 1% year-on-year on an organic basis and above the 23.0-billion kronor forecast by analysts.

While the vacuum business represented the majority of the profit beat, the industrial tools business, including the bulk of Atlas’s  car exposure, also topped expectations.

“I am very proud of our performance in the quarter, and we can summarise the full year 2018 as a year where revenues, orders and profit reached an all-time high,” said Atlas Copco CEO Mats Rahmstrom.

Vacuum Technique orders still fell 17% organically compared with market forecasts for a 24% drop. Atlas said the fall in semiconductor equipment was due mainly to lower investment activity in South Korea.

Along with other engineering stocks, Atlas Copco has also been under pressure on fear about global growth, with China a primary concern due to falling car sales and softening industrial activity data.

The  company forecast somewhat lower customer demand in the first quarter. In its forecast for the fourth quarter, issued in October, it also forecast somewhat lower demand but highlighted the semiconductor and  car segments as the main drivers.

Reuters

Arconic shares dive as it says it won’t sell

The company, which provides parts for the aerospace and automotive industries, says it will remain independent
Companies
5 days ago

Robor’s acquisition of Macsteel tube and pipe business gets nod in embattled sector

The transaction entails the merger of two of the country’s big steel tube and pipe manufacturers as the local industry battles
Companies
7 days ago

Higher sales of heavy trucks boost Navistar profit

Hauliers rush to replace older trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles to keep up with increasing US freight demand
Companies
1 month ago

