Atlas Copco surges as subsidiary beats expectations

Order intake at the vacuum unit fell less than expected, helping quarterly group orders reach 23.7-billion kronor, up 1% year-on-year on an organic basis and above the 23.0-billion kronor forecast by analysts.

While the vacuum business represented the majority of the profit beat, the industrial tools business, including the bulk of Atlas’s car exposure, also topped expectations.

“I am very proud of our performance in the quarter, and we can summarise the full year 2018 as a year where revenues, orders and profit reached an all-time high,” said Atlas Copco CEO Mats Rahmstrom.

Vacuum Technique orders still fell 17% organically compared with market forecasts for a 24% drop. Atlas said the fall in semiconductor equipment was due mainly to lower investment activity in South Korea.

Along with other engineering stocks, Atlas Copco has also been under pressure on fear about global growth, with China a primary concern due to falling car sales and softening industrial activity data.

The company forecast somewhat lower customer demand in the first quarter. In its forecast for the fourth quarter, issued in October, it also forecast somewhat lower demand but highlighted the semiconductor and car segments as the main drivers.

Reuters