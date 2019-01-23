Companies / Industrials

Reinet's tobacco holding falls below 50%

Latest results show Rupert family investment in British American Tobacco is now 48.6% of net assets compared with 56.6% in 2018

23 January 2019 - 17:57 Marc Hasenfuss
British American Tobacco. Picture: BLOOMBERG / LUKE MACGREGOR
British American Tobacco. Picture: BLOOMBERG / LUKE MACGREGOR

The tobacco content in Reinet, the investment company controlled by the Rupert family, is now below 50%.

On Wednesday Reinet issued a management statement for the third quarter to end December, which showed its anchor investment in British American Tobacco (BAT) is now 48.6% of net assets, compared with 56.6% at the end of September 2018. 

If anything, the collapse in value of Reinet’s BAT holding should focus more attention on other elements of the investment portfolio.

When Reinet listed in 2008 its original stake in BAT was  more than 85% of the portfolio.  In March 2018 — despite much diversification in the Reinet portfolio and the sale of two parcels of BAT shares — the tobacco group still represented 71% of net asset value (NAV).

In the last year, however, the price of BAT shares — holding a primary listing in London and a secondary listing on the JSE — have been unceremoniously snuffed out.

Reinet CEO Johann Rupert said the falling BAT share price was the main reason for the €944m drop in the group’s portfolio value to €3.9bn. 

Reinet holds 68-million shares or a 2.96% stake in BAT after selling 44,000 shares to raise €1m during the quarter. The total value of the BAT investment is €1.9bn with the tobacco company's share price on the LSE decreased from £35.84 at the end of September to £25 at the end of 2018.

The BAT share price has been hit hard by an announcement that the US Food and Drug Administration is mulling a review of regulations relating to menthol cigarettes. In 2017 BAT  acquired 100% of US tobacco giant Reynolds.

Reinet did, however, earn dividends topping €37m from BAT during the quarter.

Even though the value of Reinet’s major stake in UK-based financial services business Pension Insurance Corporation (PensCorp) was marked down to €1.2bn (end September: €1.4bn), this investment now represents a chunky 30% of the NAV and ranks as the group’s second biggest investment.

In the third quarter Reinet’s investment in the Trilantic Capital Partners (the old Lehman Brothers investment bank business) jumped to €224m from €194m at the end of September 2018.

Reinet said the increase in the estimated fair value was due to net capital contributions of €22m together with increases in the estimated fair value of underlying investments.

The group noted that at the end of 2018 it had committed €38m to Trilantic Energy Partners II and €223m to Trilantic Capital Partners VI.

Reinet’s Asian private equity and portfolio funds also featured more prominently with the value pushing out to €213m (€168m at the end of September 2018).

The marked value shift follows Reinet investing €44m in the recently launched Prescient China Equity Fund.

In terms of new investments during the quarter, Reinet acquired 357,000 shares in Twist Bioscience for €4m as part of that company’s initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO participation followed Reinet’s decision in 2017 to spend €4m on 235,000 shares in Twist.

hasenfussm@tisoblackstar.co.za

Reinet: Tough times for Rupert

Reinet’s immediate focus seems to be on a share buyback — which seems prudent, with the group trading at a sharp discount to net asset value
Money & Investing
2 months ago

SA in danger of losing its tobacco-growing industry

British American Tobacco Southern Africa points out the deteriorating market conditions for the tax-paying portion of the industry
Companies
2 days ago

Johann Rupert’s Reinet won’t kick tobacco habit

As the US Food and Drug Admininistration continues to tighten regulations on cigaratte smoking and manufacturers shift to the so-called new ...
Companies
2 months ago

BAT investment leaves Reinet gasping

British American Tobacco has come under increased regulatory scrutiny for its products,  including e-cigarettes
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Task team briefs ANC on Eskom’s survival strategy
Companies / Energy
2.
Experts brief ANC on Eskom survival plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Massmart also sings the retailers’ blues
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tough trading climate for Shoprite in rest of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SA in danger of losing its tobacco-growing industry
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Government should not raise taxes on cigarettes, says economist
National

Illicit cigarettes: the evil burning down SA’s economy
Features / Cover Story

Johann Rupert’s Reinet won’t kick tobacco habit
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.