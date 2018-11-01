Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal SA produces, and sells, a little more steel

The parent group grew ‘core profit’ by 42% in the September quarter, and the local unit benefited from falling imports

01 November 2018 - 09:18 Robert Laing
ArcelorMittal SA's Vanderbijlpark plant. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
ArcelorMittal SA's Vanderbijlpark plant. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The South African operations of the world’s biggest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, reported slight improvements in sales and production volumes in the September quarter.

Thursday’s operational update only provided figures in tons of steel, not rand.

ArcelorMittal said the total amount of steel it sold during the September quarter rose by 3.5% to 1.1-million tons from the matching quarter in 2017.

The amount of steel it sold locally increased by 2.8% to 887,000 tons while the amount it exported increased by 6.4% to 215,000 tons.

Export growth outpacing local sales was thanks to strong international demand and a weaker rand against the dollar, the operating update said.

ArcelorMittal SA successfully lobbied for tariffs on imported steel in 2016.

“Total imports of primary steel products decreased by 7% in the third quarter compared with that of 2017,” it said.

It used 85% of the capacity of its steelworks during the September quarter versus 81% during the third quarter of 2017.

Reuters reported the Luxembourg-based parent group grew its “core profit” by 42% in the September quarter.

“Market conditions in the third quarter remained favourable”, CEO Lakshmi Mittal said in the parent group’s September-quarter results statement.

“We continue to see robust real demand and healthy utilisation rates across all steel segments.”

Mittal said the group’s US operations had benefited from US President Donald Trump’s 25% import tariffs on steel, while its Canadian and Brazilian units had suffered.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

US grants SA some exemptions from tariffs

South African exports of aluminium products account for about 1.6% of total US aluminium imports
National
7 days ago

ArcelorMittal to sell assets

The world’s largest steel producer will sell its steelmaking facilities in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Italy to Liberty House
Money & Investing
9 days ago

ArcelorMittal secures Canadian funding as protectionism takes shape

The funding for ArcelorMittal is the first of a series of steps to support the steel industry amid a tariff fight
Companies
10 days ago

Signs of optimism at ArcelorMittal SA

Despite subdued demand for steel from SA mining and construction sectors, ArcelorMittal SA has increased exports by 26% in the first half of 2018
Companies
17 days ago

ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed Thabazimbi mine

ArcelorMittal SA will decide in a few years whether it can restart operations at the Thabazimbi mine Kumba Iron Ore stopped two years ago
Companies
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths drops David Jones brand in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
JSE heavyweights Naspers, Richemont shoot up by ...
Companies
4.
Sanlam BEE deal funds Patrice Motsepe’s new life ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: What David Jones has cost Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

US grants SA some exemptions from tariffs
National

ArcelorMittal to sell assets
Money & Investing / Global Markets

ArcelorMittal secures Canadian funding as protectionism takes shape
Companies / Industrials

Signs of optimism at ArcelorMittal SA
Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed Thabazimbi mine
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.