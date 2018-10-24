National

US grants SA some exemptions from tariffs

South African exports of aluminium products account for about 1.6% of total US aluminium imports

24 October 2018 - 14:34 Alexander Winning
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA said on Wednesday that that the US had granted some local steel and aluminium producers exemptions from tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump this year.

Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminium riled metals producers worldwide, though some major exporting nations secured exemptions for all their steel and aluminium products.

The US department of commerce granted exemptions for 161 aluminium and 36 steel products made by companies whose US customers asked for the exemptions, the department of trade and industry said on Wednesday.

Exempted products included aluminium foil and aluminium plates, sheets and strip, as well as steel hot-rolled bars, hot-rolled sheets, cold-rolled sheets, plates cut and plates in coils, the department said.

Shares in ArcelorMittal’s South African unit, which produces some of the products covered by the exemptions, were up 8% at 10.44am GMT.

The department, which earlier warned the tariffs could lead to job losses in manufacturing and mining, said it was still trying to get exemptions for all South African steel and aluminium products. South African exports of aluminium products account for about 1.6% of total US aluminium imports.

“The exemption of these products will contribute towards ensuring that jobs in companies producing these products are retained,” the department said.

Reuters

Slower growth and more debt, and the good news comes with a health warning

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s first major policy statement since returning to the cabinet almost halved the treasury’s growth forecast while ...
Economy
1 hour ago

Trump trade tariffs could threaten Agoa pact, Davies warns

US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies are forcing South Africa to assess if membership of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, the US ...
Business
3 months ago

Rob Davies will try again soon to get the US to stick to Agoa deal

The African Growth and Opportunity Act is a nonreciprocal preferential trade programme the US offers to about 50 sub-Saharan African countries
National
4 months ago

US tariffs on steel and aluminium will hit jobs in SA, says Solidarity

The trade union warns there is a real concern the tariffs could result in job losses in the South African steel and aluminium industry
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Treasury directs unspent NHI funds to filling ...
National / Health
2.
SAA gets another bailout
National
3.
No tax hikes proposed for 2019 in medium-term ...
National
4.
Action taken against staff involved in ...
National

Related Articles

Which came first — the chicken or Trump’s tariffs?
Business

Nervous metals world scurries to adjust to Trump's trade war
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.