Stefanutti Stocks slips deeper into the red as impairments weigh

Construction group Stefanutti Stocks slipped deeper into the red in the year to end-February, as a difficult operating environment led it to take R667m in impairments.

The company operates in SA and other sub-Saharan countries, including Mozambique, Nigeria, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, which makes it sensitive to currency fluctuations.

The construction sector in SA has been in the doldrums for several years, and large infrastructure projects have been few and far between, leading to intense competition.

Stefanutti incurred a loss of R508.03m, widening from a R149.79m loss a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

The loss per share widened to 294.94c, from a 79.34 loss per share a year ago.

It said the impairments related mainly to goodwill on the purchase of Stocks Limited. That deal was done a decade ago.

Excluding impairments, it said, adjusted headline earnings per share rose to 90.35c, from 89.68c.

The group’s order book was R14.3bn, of which R4.9bn arose from work beyond SA’s borders.

Capital expenditure was R500m, of which R275m relates to the mining services operation on the back of contract awards. Of the total capital expenditure, R369m was incurred to expand capacity.

No dividend was declared for this period.

The share price was up 2% at R2.50 in early trade on the JSE, giving the company a market value of R470m.