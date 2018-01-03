Competition Commission approves construction groups’ alliances, despite concerns

The plan by three construction groups to enter into economic alliances with black-owned firms has been given the green light by the Competition Commission, which has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the transactions be approved — with conditions.

The proposed alliances are between Raubex and two small-to medium-sized companies, Umso Construction and Enza Construction; Stefanutti Stocks and TN Molefe Construction and Axsys Group; and WBHO Construction and Fikile Construction, Edwin Construction and the Motheo Construction Group.

The alliances are the result of a settlement agreement concluded between construction companies and the government following the commission’s investigation into cartel conduct in the construction industry between 2009 and 2013. The probe looked into collusion over the construction of soccer stadiums for the Soccer World Cup.

In terms of the agreement reached with the government, the construction companies could either elect to sell a portion of their equity to historically disadvantaged persons or commit to mentoring and developing up to three companies owned, managed and controlled by them.

Raubex, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO Construction elected to enter into alliances with emerging contractors, agreeing to participate in transformative initiatives aimed at improving competitiveness, innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities in the construction industry.

The alliances will be active for a period of between seven and 10 years, during which the large construction companies will have to meet certain targets.

The settlement agreement with the government also provided for the establishment of a trust fund to develop and enhance transformation in the construction industry.

The commission is concerned that interaction between representatives of the construction companies on the trust fund could lead to the exchange of competitively sensitive information and has, therefore, imposed conditions that will limit the flow of such information.

The commission is also concerned that the three alliances, despite being temporary in nature, could facilitate conditions for future collusive conduct between the large construction companies and the emerging contractors, after their termination. It has consequently imposed conditions to regulate the effectiveness of the alliances’ termination.