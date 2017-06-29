Argent accuses government of creating an inefficient monopoly

Metal products fabricator Argent Industrial criticised the government for granting ArcelorMittal import tariff protection, saying it is "hellbent on creating an inefficient singular carbon steel supply monopoly, whilst nullifying the local manufacturer via the higher input costs".

More bad news in its results statement released on Thursday was General Motors’ departure from SA means Argent will close its automotive plant before the end of September.

The group’s overall revenue for the year to end-March grew 8% to R1.8bn and aftertax profit grew 14% to R63m.

Argent declared a final dividend of 11c, taking its total for the year to 19c, a cent higher than the previous year’s 18c.

The group splits itself into three divisions: manufacturing; steel trading; and automotive, which it is closing.

The loss contributed by the automotive division nearly doubled to R6.48m from R3.45m.

"The group has provided an additional R2m in the form of stock provisions but has not provided for the cost of retrenchments and the capital losses on the equipment, which will be market-dependant," Argent said.

The steel trading division managed to turn to a profit of R22m from a loss of R16m a year earlier, but this appears to be due to Argent’s decision to scale this business down in response to the higher prices ArcelorMittal is able to charge thanks to protection from cheaper imports.

"We will continue downsizing our carbon steel merchants until we have correctly matched our operational returns," the results statement said.

Its manufacturing division held revenue flat at R1.2bn but pretax profit declined 33% to R60m.

"The group’s main brands performed to expectations whilst the steel furniture and the Jetmaster divisions showed negative returns. Cedar Paint, being profitable, has now been included in the manufacturing sector and is no longer on the watch list," Argent said.