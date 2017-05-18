Once-off costs eat into Stefanutti’s profit

Construction group Stefanutti suffered a big drop in its full-year headline profit as a result of the once-off costs linked to a deal with the government in 2016 to transform the sector.

Stefanutti Stocks, which operates throughout sub-Saharan Africa and the United Arab Emirates, also had to contend with a stronger rand and impairments that weighed on its performance.

As a result, headline earnings per share (HEPS) dropped 88% to 10.94c in the year to end-February from the year-earlier period, the company said on Thursday in a statement. Excluding the one-off costs, HEPS would have been 89.86c.

The group’s order book was R14bn, of which R4.4bn arose from work beyond SA’s borders.

CEO Willie Meyburgh said the market remained competitive, but there were potential growth areas. These included mining surface infrastructure, petrochemical tank farms, and water and sanitation and treatment plants.