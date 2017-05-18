Companies / Industrials

Once-off costs eat into Stefanutti’s profit

18 May 2017 - 12:16 Staff Writer
Willie Meyburgh. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Construction group Stefanutti suffered a big drop in its full-year headline profit as a result of the once-off costs linked to a deal with the government in 2016 to transform the sector.

Stefanutti Stocks, which operates throughout sub-Saharan Africa and the United Arab Emirates, also had to contend with a stronger rand and impairments that weighed on its performance.

As a result, headline earnings per share (HEPS) dropped 88% to 10.94c in the year to end-February from the year-earlier period, the company said on Thursday in a statement. Excluding the one-off costs, HEPS would have been 89.86c.

The group’s order book was R14bn, of which R4.4bn arose from work beyond SA’s borders.

CEO Willie Meyburgh said the market remained competitive, but there were potential growth areas. These included mining surface infrastructure, petrochemical tank farms, and water and sanitation and treatment plants.

COMPANY COMMENT: Building companies seek answer to stasis

Look to JSE-listed construction and engineering companies’ trajectory for answers
Construction industry is building inclusivity — at last

Seven groups are set to drive transformation by each paying millions to promote black ownership
