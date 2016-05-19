Competition penalty increases Stefanutti’s finance costs

CONSTRUCTION group Stefanutti Stocks reported on Thursday that finance costs jumped 45% to R60.4m in the year to end-February due to interest payments on the third and fourth instalments of its Competition Commission penalty and the need to borrow as clients delayed payments.

Revenue fell 9% to R9.7bn due to lower building activity, but the company managed to limit its drop in aftertax profit to a similar 9% decline to R186m, despite the spike in finance costs.

Stefanutti Stocks said it had not made provisions for the civil damages claim that the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) had brought against it and other construction companies involved in the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

It had also not made provisions for the World Cup stadiums case that is being adjudicated by the Competition Tribunal or the civil damages claim initiated by the City of Cape Town in respect of the Green Point Stadium.

"Stefanutti Stocks is confident that on the facts currently available, it will be able to successfully defend all the above matters," it said in its results statement.

The group’s order book, consisting of mainly medium-sized projects, stands at R12.7bn of which R4.8bn is from work outside SA.

Its marine division reported its first loss in the company’s history due to a lack of infrastructure spend and a loss-making project. Other than a few potential projects in SA, mainly cross-border opportunities along the sub-Saharan coastline are being pursued.

During the year, the group finalised its exit strategy from the power business. This involved the sale of certain items of plant and equipment, settlement of financing arrangements and finalisation of outstanding contractual related matters.

"Due to the low level of business confidence in the private (sector) and the lack of activity in the government sector, the South African construction market continues to be extremely challenging. The escalating levels of competition for available work may further impact operating profit margins going forward," CEO Willie Meyburgh said.

"Notwithstanding the above, there remains potential growth in certain sectors of the economy, which provide opportunities for our roads and earthworks, building, oil and gas, and electrical and instrumentation operations."