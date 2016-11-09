Tie-up ‘will ease Tata woes’

Mumbai — Tata Group’s European steel unit might be saved from deeper write-downs if it pursues a tie-up with Thyssenkrupp proposed by Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of India’s biggest conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Tata Steel’s planned European joint venture with Thyssenkrupp could reduce the need for impairments, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Mistry recently warned Tata’s European steel business faced potential write-downs of more than $10bn, only some of which have been booked, according to an e-mail the ousted chief sent to the board of holding company Tata Sons on October 25.

Mistry told Tata Sons directors several times of problems in group companies including Tata Steel, Tata Teleservices. and Tata Motors, the owner of Jaguar and Land Rover, according to the person. A strategy document presented by Mistry in September gave details of ways to fix the problems in the companies and the key risks to the group, the person said.

Tata Group replaced Mistry, 48, in October with his 78-year-old predecessor, Ratan Tata, after the board lost confidence in his leadership. Mistry has said he inherited a debt-laden enterprise saddled with losses after a global acquisition spree.

The Tata Sons board became impatient in 2015 that the conglomerate was not exiting the steel operations fast enough, according to the person.

In the strategy document presented to the board, Mistry proposed merging some other group companies and suggested the conglomerate exit certain units that were not performing, the person said.

Corus Acquisition

The conglomerate also felt the commodity supercycle was over and was keeping a close eye on developments in China, the person said. Mistry’s strategy document was not found suitable, as it would have made the group’s shareholders heavily dependent on dividends from Tata Consultancy Services and did not have adequate return on capital, according to people close to Tata Sons, who also asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Representatives for Tata Steel and Mistry’s office declined to comment. A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp said the company would not comment on internal Tata dealings.

Tata Steel said in July it was in talks with companies including Thyssenkrupp, about a joint venture in Europe. Combining forces would enable Tata, Europe’s second-biggest steel maker, and third-ranked Thyssenkrupp to use their facilities better and cut costs.

In 2007, Tata Steel paid about $12.9bn for Corus Group. However, a demand slump in Europe after the 2008 economic crisis and a flood of cheaper Chinese imports hurt operations.

Tata Steel has booked more than $2.3bn of write-downs on its UK and continental European operations. Tata Steel in October reaffirmed plans to revamp its loss-making UK operations and said talks were progressing with Thyssenkrupp on the potential joint venture.

The Indian company is looking to sell its South Yorkshire-based specialty steels business and is also "deeply engaged with all relevant stakeholders in the UK to find a structural solution" to legacy pension liabilities, it said in a statement dated October 27.

Bloomberg