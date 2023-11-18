Companies / Healthcare

Eli Lilly builds $2.5bn plant in Germany amid obesity drug boom

The investment will help boost production of diabetes and obesity drugs including Mounjaro and injection pens to administer them

18 November 2023 - 07:05
by Klaus Lauer and Ludwig Burger
An Eli Lilly pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Branchburg, New Jersey on March 5 2021. File Picture: REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Eli Lilly pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Branchburg, New Jersey on March 5 2021. File Picture: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Berlin — Eli Lilly will build its first plant in Germany for €2.3bn ($2.5bn) in the western town of Alzey, the US pharmaceuticals maker said on Friday, as the sector scrambles to meet demand for new diabetes and obesity therapies.

The investment, which was reported by Reuters on Wednesday and Thursday, will help boost production of diabetes and obesity drugs including Mounjaro and injection pens to administer them, the US group said.

“Germany’s workforce will play a vital role in bolstering Lilly’s incretin supply when the new site is operational beginning in 2027,” Lilly said in a statement on Friday.

Incretins are peptide-based drugs such as Mounjaro that mimic gut hormones to suppress appetite and stimulate insulin secretion.

Diabetes drug Mounjaro, which has been used off-label for weight loss, was last week cleared for that additional use in the US.

Eli Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk are leading a race to seize an estimated $100bn future global market for anti-obesity treatments. Novo has said that the industry is far from producing enough to meet demand.

Plans for Lilly’s first major production complex in Germany come as drugmakers are growing increasingly sensitive to political pressure to manufacture critical healthcare products closer to the markets they serve after the coronavirus pandemic exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains.

“This investment encourages the government in its efforts to make Germany more attractive as a pharmaceutical centre,” said health minister Karl Lauterbach, speaking at a press conference in Berlin.

“By doing that, we will secure fast access to new therapy options and reduce dependency on fragile supply chains,” he added.

The US group said that a skilled workforce and existing infrastructure were among the factors in picking the location, as was the opportunity to form a manufacturing cluster with a Lilly site in Fegersheim, France.

As well as winning US approval for weight-loss, Mounjaro is also likely to be approved for that use in the EU after the bloc’s drugs regulator recommended market clearance.

However, in Germany, the state health insurance system is barred by law from paying for weight-loss drugs. Non-diabetic patients with a prescription for weight loss will likely have to pay for Mounjaro out of their own pockets.

Health minister Lauterbach said at press conference on Friday that any review of those rules were currently not on the agenda.

Lilly said it had announced investments of more than $11bn in global manufacturing in the past three years.

According to its third-quarter report, the company had earmarked more than $8bn for ongoing expansion investments in Indiana, North Carolina, and Limerick, Ireland over the next several years.

The investment comes even as major pharma companies have voiced strong opposition to plans by the EU to shorten the standard period of protection companies get before generics can enter the market from 10 to eight years.

Major production sites that Lilly runs outside its US home market are in Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and China.

The US company, which has been present in Germany since 1960, already has 1,000 employees in the country in areas such as development, distribution, marketing and administration.

The new Alzey site will employ up to 1,000 highly skilled workers such as engineers, technicians and scientists, said Lilly.

Reuters

Novo Nordisk invests $6bn in Wegovy production

CEO warns the industry is far from being able to produce enough weight-loss drugs to meet global demand
Companies
1 week ago

Brewers unfazed by diet drug demand

Despite medications like Wegovy curbing appetites, global beer giants remain confident in rising beer consumption trends
Companies
2 weeks ago

Could effective weight loss drugs hurt companies that treat obesity?

Investors concerned new obesity drugs could cut the need for invasive weight-loss procedures
Companies
3 weeks ago

Number of fake weight-loss drugs grows as demand soars

Agencies tracking weight-loss drugs are trying to stop what could become the worst counterfeit lifestyle drug outbreak since fake Viagra
Companies
3 weeks ago

Booming weight-loss drugs market gives fillip to syringe-filling companies

Contract manufacturers are investing billions of dollar to expand or build factories that fill the injection pens
Companies
1 month ago
