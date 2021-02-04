Companies / Healthcare

BioNTech fund pays €600m to early backers after vaccine success

MIG has provided funding to the German biotech company, which developed the vaccine with US drugmaker Pfizer, since 2008

04 February 2021 - 18:13 Ludwig Berger
Frankfurt — German venture capital firm MIG, which was among the first backers of Covid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech, has paid €600m to its investors, cashing out parts of an initial investment of €13.5m.

MIG said on Thursday that investors in its funds would now receive €340m from the sale of an unspecified stake in BioNTech, following a payout of €260m in 2020.

MIG’s funds have provided funding to BioNTech, which developed the vaccine with US drugmaker Pfizer, since the German biotech company’s inception in 2008.

BioNTech now has a market capitalisation of about $28.4bn, more than eight times its valuation of $3.4bn when it made its stock market debut on the Nasdaq in October 2019.

MIG general partner Kristian Schmidt-Garve said the investment firm was proud of BioNTech’s role in fighting the pandemic. “We are also very pleased that we could realise considerable returns for the shareholders in the involved funds, which amount to a multiple of the initial deposits.” 

MIG did not say how many BioNTech shares were sold or how many it still holds in the company

According to the prospectus of a $512m BioNTech capital increase in July 2020, three MIG funds held a combined 3.9% in BioNTech after the capital raise, down from 4.4% before because they sold some shares.

BioNTech’s largest shareholders are biotech investors Thomas and Andreas Strüngmann, who hold about half the company’s shares between them.

Pfizer expects to earn $15bn in 2021 from Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer is commanding a higher price for its vaccine than some rivals
Scientists say vaccine is likely to protect against UK Covid-19 variant

However, the BioNTech team says it is ready to adapt the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine if needed in the future
Pfizer and BioNTech raise vaccine output target to 2-billion shots

New Marburg production plant in Germany will add annual capacity of 750-million doses
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective

The peer-reviewed phase 3 trial results means another vaccine can join the fight against Covid-19
