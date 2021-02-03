National / Health Covax delivers major vaccine boost for health workers Covax allocates 3.1-million vaccine doses to SA in first round, which could ensure the government has enough doses to cover the 1.25-million health workers BL PREMIUM

The government’s plans to vaccinate health-care workers against the coronavirus received a major boost on Wednesday, with news that it will receive 3.1-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, with more than half a million doses slated for delivery by the end of March.

The government hopes to inoculate 1.25-million health-care workers in the first phase of its national vaccination strategy, but until now only enough shots were confirmed to cover half that number. If all goes according to plan, Covax will deliver enough vaccine doses to cover another 281,000 health-care workers by the end of the first quarter, taking the total past 1-million...