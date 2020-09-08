Companies / Healthcare

Aspen to sell European thrombosis business for €641.9m

The proceeds of the sale to US pharmaceutical group Mylan will be used to reduce debt, Aspen says

08 September 2020 - 09:38 karl gernetzky
Africa’s largest drugmaker Aspen Phamacare has agreed to sell its European thrombosis business to US group Mylan for €641.9m (R12.7bn).

The proceeds of the sale of business, which focuses on anticoagulant drugs, will be used to pay down debt, Aspen said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Aspen had R33.4bn in net debt at the end of December, and said in March that it was reviewing its businesses in Europe.

Aspen said on Tuesday the sale of the European thrombosis business supports its strategy of continuing to reshape the group towards a greater concentration of revenue in emerging markets.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Aspen’s share had jumped 8.91% to R146, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in about two weeks.

The group’s share has risen 22.5% so far in 2020, giving the group a market capitalisation of R66.6bn on Tuesday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Aspen raises dividend hopes as it slashes debt and boosts cash flow

Among the winners during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company cuts debt to within its target range and delivers strong operational cash flow
Companies
1 week ago

European Commission asks for feedback on Aspen’s proposal to cut some drug prices

The commission had begun an investigation in 2017 amid concerns of excessive pricing for some cancer drugs, and is now requesting feedback
Companies
1 month ago

Aspen Pharmacare maintains profit forecast

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted demand for some of the drug maker’s products, although the pandemic’s effect in China has had a bad effect
Companies
3 months ago

