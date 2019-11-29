WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Aspen

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Aspen Pharmacare.

Booysen said: “Mine is Amazon, everyone knows Amazon, it’s absolutely fantastic. Amazon Prime now moving from two-day delivery to one-day delivery, it’s an exciting development for the company.”

Redelinghuys said: “I’m going to go with Aspen, I think that obviously there was a huge catalyst which created a big gap, that gap has still needs to be filled, that needs to trade up to R136 in order for that to happen.”