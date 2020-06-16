Low-cost drug improves Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival

A low-cost, widely used anti-inflammatory drug improved survival in patients with Covid-19, the first treatment to show life-saving promise, months into the pandemic.

Deaths among patients who needed assistance in breathing were lower over a period of four weeks when they received a 60-year-old medicine called dexamethasone than among those who got standard care alone, University of Oxford researchers said on Tuesday. The study was stopped early because of its crucial findings.

Doctors and companies are searching for treatments that can help patients survive the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide. Gilead Sciences’s antiviral remdesivir, which has approval to treat Covid-19, has only demonstrated the ability to shorten patients’ recovery.

“It’s because we’ve backed the science and because we’ve taken an approach that’s guided by the science that we’ve been able to get this result,” UK health secretary Matt Hancock said in a video attached to a tweet.

The steroid medicine has been available as a generic for decades, which is why it’s cheap. Made by drugmakers including Mylan and Merck, it’s used to treat a range of ailments including rheumatism, asthma, allergies and even to help cancer patients better handle the nausea triggered by chemotherapy.

The dexamethasone research was part of a larger study, called Recovery, that compares a number of potential treatments in an attempt to quickly identify those that are most effective. More than 11,500 patients have been enrolled from over 175 National Health Service hospitals across the UK.