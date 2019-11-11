Companies / Healthcare Aspen on track to meet its debt targets, says CEO Stephen Saad Saad says SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer is still on the hunt for a potential European commercial partner BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare says it is on track to meet its debt reduction targets by the end of its financial year, after agreeing to sell its Japanese business to Novartis’s generic division Sandoz for as much as €400m (R6.5bn).

It has also entered into a five-year manufacturing and supply agreement with Sandoz for the portfolio of divested brands.