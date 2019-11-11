Aspen on track to meet its debt targets, says CEO Stephen Saad
Saad says SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer is still on the hunt for a potential European commercial partner
11 November 2019 - 18:00
SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare says it is on track to meet its debt reduction targets by the end of its financial year, after agreeing to sell its Japanese business to Novartis’s generic division Sandoz for as much as €400m (R6.5bn).
It has also entered into a five-year manufacturing and supply agreement with Sandoz for the portfolio of divested brands.
