Gore: NHI won't shift our focus
Discovery CEO sees no big changes in strategic planning for local health business
08 September 2019 - 00:08
Discovery has managed to build itself into a global health-care giant, making it less reliant on its South African business. But CEO Adrian Gore has dismissed the idea it could shift focus from its local health business as plans to implement National Health Insurance (NHI) gain traction.
On Thursday, Gore said the company did not predict any dramatic change in its strategic planning for the medical scheme administration business. Discovery administrates 14 medical schemes, including Discovery Health Medical Scheme.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.